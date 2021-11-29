WIND BECOMES LARGEST SOURCE OF ELECTRICITY FOR 1ST TIME IN TURKEYS HISTORY

Wind becomes largest source of electricity for 1st time in Turkey's history

Wind power became the largest source of electricity generation for the first time in the country's history with a 22.6% share on Nov. 28, according to the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation on Monday.

Wind power plants generated 178,964 megawatt-hours out of a total of 791,794 megawatt-hours of daily electricity output.

Turkey's installed wind power capacity reached 10,585 megawatts, making it the second-largest renewable capacity after hydropower.

Natural gas power plants followed with a 22% share of electricity generation on Sunday, with imported coal power plants ranking third with a 17.8% share.