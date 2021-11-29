WIND BECOMES LARGEST SOURCE OF ELECTRICITY FOR 1ST TIME IN TURKEYS HISTORY

 Contact Us
Wind power plants generated 178,964 megawatt-hours out of a total of 791,794 megawatt-hours of daily electricity output. Turkey's installed wind power capacity reached 10,585 megawatts, making it the second-largest renewable capacity after hydropower.

Published November 29,2021
Wind power became the largest source of electricity generation for the first time in the country's history with a 22.6% share on Nov. 28, according to the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation on Monday.

Wind power plants generated 178,964 megawatt-hours out of a total of 791,794 megawatt-hours of daily electricity output.

Turkey's installed wind power capacity reached 10,585 megawatts, making it the second-largest renewable capacity after hydropower.

Natural gas power plants followed with a 22% share of electricity generation on Sunday, with imported coal power plants ranking third with a 17.8% share.