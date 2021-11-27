7 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Security forces arrested seven suspects across Turkey for their alleged links to the terror group PKK, security sources said Saturday.

Five suspects with links to the terror group were nabbed in simultaneous operations in southern Mersin for spreading terrorist propaganda, the sources said.

Moreover, as part of an investigation by the prosecutors in the Balıkesir province, anti-terror police launched an operation and arrested two suspects accused of spreading terrorist propaganda on social media, a statement by the Balıkesir Governorate said.

One unlicensed pistol and some 53 cartridges were also recovered from the suspects, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.