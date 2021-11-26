Turkish soldier Savaş Dinç martyred near Syrian border - ministry

A Turkish soldier was " martyred " in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep/Kilis bordering Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Infantry Sergeant Savaş Dinç was injured while trying to stop people from crossing the border from Turkey to Syria illegally, according to a statement by the ministry.

He was transferred to the Kilis State Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar wished Allah's mercy upon him and extended condolences to his family and the Turkish nation.

"We buried you in our hearts, not in the ground... The Motherland is grateful to you," the statement said.