Turkey nabs 5 FETO terror suspects fleeing to Greece

Turkish security forces nabbed at least five suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) while they were trying to cross into Greece illegally, security sources said Wednesday.

The investigation into the case is continuing, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.



