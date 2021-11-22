Turkey launches new anti-terrorism operation to nab PKK terrorists

Turkey on Monday launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the country's eastern Bitlis province, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced.

Soylu told the parliament's planning and budget committee that Operation Eren Winter-7 Martyr Gendarmerie Lieutenant Baki Koçak includes 680 troops and 38 operational teams from the Gendarmerie General Command, Gendarmerie Special Operations, police, and rangers.

This year, Turkey initiated Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

The latest action is aimed at eliminating the PKK terrorists who have taken shelter in the region, the minister added.

For the past five years, a total of 2,072 terrorists have surrendered, Soylu said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



