Terror group PKK ringleader Öcalan’s brother dies from COVID-19

Osman Öcalan, brother of PKK terror group head Abdullah Öcalan, reportedly died Monday, according to the news outlets of Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Osman Öcalan, 63, had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 for a while in a hospital in Erbil, and died from the virus early in the morning, local media reported.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.