Over 118.5M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 118.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Monday.

More than 56.86 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and over 49.7 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 11.68 million people.

The ministry recorded 23,852 new coronavirus cases, 215 deaths and 25,258 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 350,933 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.1 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 253.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.