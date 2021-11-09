Turkish president receives Serb member of Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met with Milorad Dodik, Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Upon his arrival at the complex, Dodik was welcomed by the vice president, Fuat Oktay.

Erdoğan and Dodik then had a working dinner that was closed to the press.

The president also met with Margareta Cederfelt, head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), at the Presidential Complex.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop was also present at the meeting, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.



