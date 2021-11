Turkey's FM Çavuşoğlu discusses 'cooperation projects' with WHO chief

Turkey 's foreign minister met the head of the World Health Organization in Geneva on Tuesday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said he discussed "cooperation projects" with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus .

"Turkey will continue to support WHO's fight against the [COVID-19] pandemic," he wrote on Twitter, also posting a photo of their meeting.