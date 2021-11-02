TURKISH POLITICAL PARTY LEADER SAYS S-400 MUST FOR COUNTRYS DEFENSE, SOVEREIGNTY

Leader of one of the major political parties in Turkey on Tuesday criticized the US for its shift in attitude following Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system, which he said is necessary for the country's defense and sovereignty.

Devlet Bahçeli of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) remarked at a parliamentary group meeting in Ankara that the Biden administration "has obviously no good feelings for Turkey" because of its position on several issues, including the S-400 acquisition from Russia.

"Let me tell you if the US administration doesn't know, Turkey respects human rights much more than they do," he added.

"The S-400 issue is within the borders of our sovereignty, and anyone's indiscretion to set a course for Turkey on this issue will not be left unanswered," he noted.

In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of the S-400, a Russian defense system it purchased after being denied US Patriot missiles.

The US claimed the Russian system posed a safety risk. Turkey, however, stressed the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems, and thus pose no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Ankara also repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the technicalities of the matter.



