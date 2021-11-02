Nearly 116.7M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 116.66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

More than 55.47 million people have been given a first vaccine dose, while over 48.84 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to some 11.21 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry recorded 29,796 new coronavirus cases, 224 related deaths, and 29,837 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 361,533 new virus tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 247.28 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey also continues its efforts to finalize tests of its locally developed Turcovac vaccine, which the president has vowed to share worldwide once it is ready.