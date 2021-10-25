Over 115.49M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 115.49 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Monday.

Over 55.21 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and more than 48.22 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 11 million people.

The ministry recorded 27,663 new cases, 232 fatalities, and 30,824 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 351,152 more virus tests were done in the last 24 hours, the data showed.