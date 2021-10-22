Turkish police arrest 6 Daesh/ISIS terror in Black Sea region

Turkish police arrested six Daesh/ISIS terror suspects in the Black Sea province of Ordu, a local authority said Friday.

Provincial anti-terror police conducted simultaneous operations in the Altinordu, Kumru and Unye districts to reveal and prevent the organization's activities, the governor's office said in a statement.

Among the suspects were five foreign nationals, it said, adding digital materials were also seized during the search at the suspects' residences.

The operations were launched as part of an investigation launched by the Ordu prosecutors against Daesh/ISIS, it added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.