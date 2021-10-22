More than 115 mln coronavirus vaccine shots administered in Turkey so far

Turkey has administered over 115.05 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Friday.

Over 55.11 million people have gotten a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine , while around 47.97 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.94 million people.

The ministry recorded 28.192 new cases, 228 fatalities, and 30.302 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

As many as 363.553 virus tests were done over the past day, the data showed.

In August, Turkey expanded vaccine eligibility to young people aged 15 and over, and to those over 12 with chronic ailments.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.93 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 242.75 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.