TURKISH SOLDIER BURAK TORTUMLU MARTYRED DURING ANTI-TERROR OPERATION IN TURKEYS TUNCELI PROVINCE

A Turkish soldier was killed in an anti-terror operation in Turkey's eastern Tunceli province, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

Gendarmerie Specialist Sgt. Burak Tortumlu was seriously injured in Tunceli, as part of the anti-terror Operation Eren-7, and could not be saved despite the efforts at the nearby Erzincan Training and Research Hospital, said a ministry statement.

The statement added condolences to Tortumlu's family and loved ones.

Two terrorists-including Hayrettin Güneş, codenamed Kurtay Serzan who is on the ministry's wanted list-were also neutralized by gendarmerie forces during the operation, said the ministry.

The terrorist's affiliation was not given, but the PKK and the far-left TKP-ML terror group are known to be active in the Tunceli province.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK in 2017, began in January to eliminate terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.