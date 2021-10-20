Pakistani embassy in Ankara organizes Mehfil-e-Milad

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, was commemorated Tuesday evening by the Pakistani embassy in Turkey's capital.

The ceremony, which took place at the Pakistan Embassy International Study Group (PEISG) in Ankara, a fully English-medium international school, was attended by members of the Pakistani community, teachers and students of the school and officials of the embassy.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi in his remarks said the Holy Prophet's entire life is an excellent model for all of us to follow.

"By following Prophet Muhammad's teachings of tolerance, peace, compassion, perseverance, humility, honesty and generosity, we could achieve success both in this world and the hereafter," he said.

Qazi emphasized that by following Prophet Muhammad's teachings in their true spirit, humanity can achieve salvation and overcome challenges that we face today.

Ghalib Raza Gillani, director at PEISG, in his welcome remarks underlined that Prophet Muhammad's life was a role model for all humanity, while community members and PEISG students recited Na'ats, or traditional Islamic poems in praise of the Prophet, and presented Qaseeda Burda Shareef, a widely read dua or supplication in the form of an ode, written in veneration of the Holy Prophet.