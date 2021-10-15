Nearly 114 mln coronavirus vaccine jabs received in Turkey so far

Turkey has administered over 113.72 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Friday.

More than 54.8 million people have been given the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine , while around 47.12 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.84 million people.

The ministry also recorded 30,694 new cases, 181 fatalities, and 25,513 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

As many as 363,536 virus tests were conducted over the past day, the data showed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.88 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 239.83 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.