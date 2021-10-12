Turkey gives over 112.94M COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far

Turkey has administered over 112.94 million doses of coronavirus vaccines since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

More than 54.62 million people have been given a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while around 46.61 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 10.79 million people.

Separately, the ministry also recorded 33,860 new cases, 237 coronavirus-related deaths, and 30,110 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

As many as 357,636 virus tests were conducted over the past day.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.86 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 238.52 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.





