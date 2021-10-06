Turkish security forces seize PKK terrorists' ammunition cache

Turkish security forces seized weapons, explosives and ammunition in an operation against the PKK terrorist organization, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The ammunition cache was seized Tuesday by the local gendarmerie forces and soldiers in the countryside of the southeastern Hakkari province, said a statement by the governor's office.

Among the seized arms were a Zagros rifle, several mines, an electric detonator, lots of cartridges, 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of explosive substance, one drone, walkie-talkie, remote control device, various life-sustaining materials, and other arms.

The efforts to "decipher and prevent the activities of the separatist terrorist organization" continue in the region, the statement added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.