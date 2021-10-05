Turkish police round up 16 Daesh terror suspects

Turkish police on Tuesday arrested 16 people with foreign nationality in Istanbul for their suspected links to the Daesh terror group, according to security sources.

Anti-terror police launched an operation to apprehend the suspects, who were accused of spreading propaganda for the terror group on social media, and seeking financial resources and logistics for it.

Police busted 18 addresses in 10 districts to nab the suspects, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

It has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.



