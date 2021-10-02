2 workers killed in PKK bombing in eastern Turkey

Two workers of a power utility were killed in a roadside bomb blast by the PKK terror group in eastern Turkey , the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The victims were killed when a remote-controlled explosive planted along a road detonated near their vehicle in Bingöl province's Genç district.

The ministry said security forces have launched a large-scale operation in the area to hunt down the perpetrators.

It also extended condolences to the families of the victims.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.