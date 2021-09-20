4 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in eastern Turkey

At least four terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation in eastern Turkey , the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists were neutralized along with their weapons in Operation Eren-11 in the rural areas of Bitlis province.

Although the ministry did not name any specific group, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terror group in the region.

Launched in January, the anti-terror Operation Eren is named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old killed by PKK terrorists on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.