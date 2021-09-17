 Contact Us
Turkish forces rescue 25 more asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published September 17,2021
Turkey on Friday rescued 25 asylum seekers after they were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, security sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Turkish coast guard team was dispatched off the coast of Ayvalık, northwestern Balıkesir province to rescue the asylum seekers stranded in a plastic boat.

The asylum seekers from different nationalities were taken to the shore and later referred to the Turkish Coast Guard Command for their testimonies.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to prevent a fresh influx.