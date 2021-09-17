Another PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces in Turkey

Another PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces as a result of persuasion efforts, Turkey's Interior Ministry announced on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorist had joined the PKK in 2013 and was active in Syria.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 146, the press release added.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK-battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations-has been hemorrhaging members and failing to attract new ones.