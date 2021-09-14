 Contact Us
News Turkey Over 160 asylum seekers held in Turkey's Aegean region

Over 160 asylum seekers held in Turkey's Aegean region

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published September 14,2021
Subscribe
OVER 160 ASYLUM SEEKERS HELD IN TURKEYS AEGEAN REGION

A total of 161 asylum seekers were held in Turkey's Aegean province of İzmir before they crossed into Greece illegally, a local authority said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the local gendarmerie teams carried out an operation in the Urla district to stop the group before their illegal border crossing, a written statement by the İzmir Governorate said.

Among them held from buses were 45 Pakistanis, 20 Bangladeshis, 93 Afghans, and 3 Syrians.

Four people were arrested for alleged human smuggling and the asylum seekers were sent to the local migration office after routine procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers and irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures on its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.