Sept. 12 coup ‘black stain’ on Turkish democracy: Official

The military coup that took place on Sept. 12, 1980 was a black stain on Turkey's democracy, the country's communications director said Sunday.

Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter that on Sept. 12 that year, democracy and human rights were disregarded by a blow to the will of the nation.

Stressing that the resistance shown during the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt showed the nation will not allow initiatives that disregard its own will, Altun also shared a video about the Sept. 12 coup.

Today, the Turkish nation continues to walk confidently to preserve the cherished memories of the victims of the Sept. 12 junta and to prepare these lands for a strong future, he added.

Forty-one years ago, Chief of General Staff Kenan Evren, the leading figure of the coup, appeared on television and declared a military intervention, officially confirming the coup that would drastically affect the country in the coming years.

Torture, ill-treatment and unhealthy conditions at prisons left 299 people dead. That still haunts the conscience of the Turkish nation.

Some survivors said they went through physical, mental and spiritual torture for years.

More than 650,000 people were detained and 230,000 tried for mainly political reasons. A total of 50 people were executed.