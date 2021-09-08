4 PKK, 1 FETO suspects nabbed in Turkey

Four PKK suspects and a member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were arrested in Turkey on Wednesday, according to security sources.

In the eastern Adiyaman province, gendarmerie teams nabbed three people accused of being PKK members and providing funds to the terror group, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two more people were caught in the northwestern Edirne province while trying to flee to Greece.

One of them was a PKK suspect and the other was found to be a member of FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, the sources added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.