2 terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Two terrorists were "neutralized" in an operation in southeastern Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were neutralized during Operation Eren-2 in rural areas of Diyarbakir's Dicle district, said a ministry statement.

Though the terrorists' affiliation was not specified, the PKK terror group has been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old martyred by the terrorist PKK in 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.