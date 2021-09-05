Another PKK terrorist surrenders in Turkey

One more PKK terrorist has surrendered in Turkey, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday, thanks to persuasion by security forces.
The terrorist joined the terror group in 2013 and was active in Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.
The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 143.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.