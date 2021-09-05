Another PKK terrorist surrenders in Turkey

One more PKK terrorist has surrendered in Turkey , the country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday, thanks to persuasion by security forces.

The terrorist joined the terror group in 2013 and was active in Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 143.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.