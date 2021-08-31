TURKEYS ECONOMY PREDICTED TO GROW 21.8% IN Q2

Turkey 's economy is forecast to grow 21.8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, an Anadolu Agency survey revealed on Tuesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute ( TurkStat ) will release gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the April-June period on Wednesday.

A group of 16 economists expected an average of 21.8% growth year-on-year in the second quarter, hovering between 19% and 24%.

The economists also predicted that Turkey's annual GDP in 2021 would grow by 8.1% on average-the highest at 6.7% and the lowest at 9.5%.

The country's GDP grew by 7% in the first quarter this year.