Turkish troops neutralize 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Three PKK terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes by Turkish forces in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were detected through joint efforts by the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization, the ministry said on Twitter.

They were neutralized in airstrikes in Iraq's northern Metina region near the Turkish border, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.