DAESH/ISIS SUSPECT ARRESTED IN TURKEYS TRABZON PROVINCE

A suspect linked to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization was arrested in Turkey's Black Sea province of Trabzon on Monday.

The suspect, identified only by the initials A. E., was arrested as part of an investigation by prosecutors in the northwestern Sakarya province, according to a statement by the Trabzon security directorate.

A mobile phone, flash drive, and digital materials were seized in the operation.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the outfit multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.





