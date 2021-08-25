Turkey has given over 91.08M COVID-19 jabs

Turkey has administered more than 91.08 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures on Wednesday.

Over 46.94 million people have received a first dose, while more than 35.9 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 8.05 million people.

The data showed that at least 75.64% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also reported 19,970 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to exceed 6.03 million. As many as 217 more people died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 52,860.

Last week, Turkey expanded its intensive vaccination campaign to include everyone aged 15 and above, as well as children at least 12 years old who have a chronic disease.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.45 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 213.46 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.