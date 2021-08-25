Greek Coast Guard harasses Turkish fishing boats

A group of Turkish sailors fishing in the international waters off the Aegean Sea were harassed by Greek Coast Guard units.

One of the sailors, Gökay Demir, said three boats left the Karaduvar coast off the Mediterranean Mersin province to fish in the international waters and arrived off the Didim district of the Aegean Aydin province on Monday.

But the fishermen were harassed by some Greek Coast Guard units while fishing in the permitted area, while the Greeks also caused material damage by throwing stones at the Turkish boats.

The fishermen also recorded video footage showing the moments of harassment and breaking of windows of their boats.