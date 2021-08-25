14 PKK, FETO terror suspects nabbed on Turkish-Greek border

At least 11 suspected members of the PKK and FETO terror groups were nabbed Wednesday on the Turkish-Greek border.

Turkish border troops apprehended the suspects − one from PKK and two alleged members of FETO − within the perimeters of a military zone in Uzunköprü district of northwestern Edirne province, said a security source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The suspects were later transferred to a local gendarmerie command office for further questioning.

Eleven more FETO terror suspects were arrested while trying to flee to Greece, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry said 17 people, including 11 FETO members, were held by border troops while trying to cross the border through illegal means.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.