Turkey reports 18,857 daily COVID-19 cases, 232 coronavirus-related deaths

Turkey has administered more than 89.48 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, over 46.30 million people have received a first dose and more than 35.39 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 7.60 million people.

The data showed that 74.01% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also confirmed 18,857 new infections and 232 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 15,833 more patients recovered.

Turkey last week expanded its intensive vaccination campaign to include everyone aged 15 and above, as well as children at least 12 years old who have a chronic disease.

A fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine is administered on demand for nationals who were previously been given two doses of an inactive vaccine plus one dose of an mRNA but traveling to countries that only allow foreigners who had two doses of an mRNA jab, according to the Health Ministry.

Also, people who have contracted COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination a month after recovery, as opposed to the previous period of three months.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.43 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 212.07 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.