Number of COVID-19 shots administered in Turkey surpasses 75 mln threshold

Turkey has administered more than 75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures released on Friday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with everyone 18 and over eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, nearly 41.47 million people have received a first dose, more than 28 million are fully vaccinated, and over 5.32 million have been given a third dose.

Amid a nationwide drop in cases and an expedited vaccination drive, Turkey entered a new normalization phase on July 1, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.26 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with over 200.92 million cases reported, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.