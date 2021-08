Erdoğan appoints Mahmut Özer as Turkey's new education minister after resignation of Ziya Selçuk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed Mahmut Özer as education minister after the resignation of his predecessor Ziya Selçuk, the Official Gazette showed on Friday.

Özer had been serving as a deputy education minister for three years and was previously the head of the Measuring, Selection and Placement Center (OSYM), the body responsible for organizing the national level university entrance examination.