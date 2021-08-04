Bangladesh condoles with Turkey over wildfires

Bangladesh on Wednesday conveyed condolences to Turkey over the losses incurred due to the wildfires in the country's southern and southwestern parts.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen sent a message to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to express "deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy" to the Turkish government and the families who have lost loved ones to the forest fires, according to a statement by the Bangladeshi Embassy in Ankara.

Momen prayed for the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, the statement said.

Turkey has successfully contained 160 of 174 wildfires since last week, according to a Wednesday statement by the country's Forestry Directorate.

Wildfires have broken out in 39 of Turkey's 81 provinces, the authority said, with 14 blazes still raging in five provinces in southern and southwestern Turkey-Antalya, Mugla, Aydin, Isparta, and Denizli.