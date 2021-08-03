2 planes sent by Spain arrives in Turkey to help fight forest fires

Two CL 415 firefighting planes sent by Spain arrived Tuesday in Turkey to help the country with massive forest fires in its southern provinces that have led to deaths and injuries, the Spanish Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter.

The Spanish group of 27 pilots, who arrived at the Dalaman district of the Aegean Mugla province, are preparing their flight plans for the emergency departure of the planes, the embassy told Anadolu Agency.

The planes will begin their first missions in a short time after the Spanish team make an assessment of the current situation with the Turkish authorities.

On Monday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to convey the solidarity of Spain and condolences for the victims of the fires.

"Mr. Albares has also informed Mr. Cavusoglu about the decision of the Spanish Government to send two CL 415 firefighting planes and a C-295 transport plane of the Spanish Air Force, as well as a complete team of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), to assist in the extinction of the wildfires," said a statement by the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

It added that the aircraft, personnel, and equipment would arrive later on Monday, as well as Tuesday.

The transport plane carrying Spanish personnel had reached Dalaman late on Monday.