Reunions lift hopes at anti-PKK protest in Turkey

With morale boosted by recent reunions, families continue to protest in southeastern Turkey for the return of their children abducted by the PKK terror group.

Families have been camped for 695 days outside the Diyarbakır office of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party the Turkish government says has links with the PKK.

Ayşegül Biçer, one of the three mothers who started the sit-in protest on Sept. 3, 2019, was recently reunited with her son Mustafa, along with two other families, raising hopes for others still yearning for their loved ones' return.

Mevlüde Üçdağ, a mother at the protest, said the families are confident they will eventually be victorious and none of them will leave without getting back their children.

"Our fight will continue until not a single son or daughter is left in the mountains," she said.

Üçdağ called on her son, who she said was tricked by the HDP into joining the terror group, to immediately surrender to Turkish authorities.

Nurettin Ödümlü, a father, said his son Yusuf went missing eight years ago at the age of 16.

"We want our child back from the HDP. We will not leave until my son comes back," he said, accusing the party of being involved in his child's disappearance.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







