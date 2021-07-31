Over 73 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in Turkey so far

Turkey has administered more than 73.13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released on Saturday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus, as everyone age 18 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to Health Ministry data, over 40.98 million people have gotten their first dose, while more than 27.26 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 4.88 million such doses have been given.

To date, 66.03% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

The ministry also confirmed 22,332 new infections and 79 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 5,107 more patients recovered.

Amid a nationwide drop in cases and an expedited vaccination drive, Turkey entered a new normalization phase on July 1, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

However, seeking to limit the spread of Delta variant, the country suspended flights from India and required arrivals from the UK, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore to have negative COVID-19 test results taken within 72 hours prior.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.21 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 197.52 million cases reported, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.









