5 more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Five more PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey as a result of persuasion efforts by security forces, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said the terrorists surrendered after fleeing the terror group thanks to persuasion efforts by police and gendarmerie teams, bringing the number of terrorists who have surrendered through persuasion this year alone to 114.

The surrendered terrorists joined the PKK between 2014 and 2020 and were active in Turkey, Iraq and Syria, the statement said.

The families of the three terror group members were currently taking part in the anti-PKK sit-in in the southeastern Diyarbakir province of Turkey, the ministry said, adding that the 31st reunion will be witnessed in the protest area.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK-battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations-has been hemorrhaging members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.