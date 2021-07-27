4 YPG/PKK terror suspects arrested in southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces have arrested at least four YPG/PKK terror suspects in the country's southeast, a security source said on Tuesday.

As part of investigation launched by prosecutors in Sanliurfa province, counter-terrorism units carried out operations, said the source on condition of anonymity.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.