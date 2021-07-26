Turkish parliament speaker arrives in Azerbaijan for meeting, talks

The Turkish parliament speaker on Monday arrived in Azerbaijan to attend a meeting with heads of parliaments of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Mustafa Şentop, accompanied by a delegation, flew to Baku from Istanbul. Asad Kaiser, speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, also joined Şentop.

During the meeting scheduled for Tuesday, a signing ceremony will be held to ink the Baku Declaration.

Before the meeting, Şentop and other parliament speakers will be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Şentop is also expected to participate in the wreath laying ceremony at late Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev's Mausoleum and Alley of Martyrs. He will also pay a visit to the Baku Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery.

He is also set to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday.

Şentop, who will receive representatives of non-governmental organizations and Turkish businesspeople, will return to Turkey on Thursday after visiting the cities of Shusha and Fuzuli, which were liberated last year from Armenia's nearly three-decade occupation.