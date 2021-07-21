Turkey neutralizes 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized at least five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorists carried out mortar attacks on the Operation Peace Spring region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.