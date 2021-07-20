TURKEYS DIYANET FOUNDATION PROVIDES MEAT FOR LESS ADVANTAGED IN ETHIOPIA

Turkey's Diyanet Foundation provides meat for less advantaged in Ethiopia

The Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV) distributed meat to tens of thousands of people on Tuesday to help the less advantaged celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha.

"More than 41,500 packets of meat has been provided," TDV's Ethiopia office head, Cemil Alici, told Anadolu Agency.

He said distribution occurred at seven locations in Afar, Oromia, and southern Ethiopia regional states and TDV provided similar donations of sacrificial Qurbani.

"We are in Ethiopia ... the land of Bilal Al Habashi, the first Muazzin," he said at the Sebeta distribution site on the premises of Daleti Mosque just outside the capital Addis Ababa.

"Ethiopia is the largest recipient of Qurbani for this year," he said and thanked Turks who contributed to the effort.

Eid Al-Adha celebrates Prophet Ibrahim's, or Abraham's, willingness to sacrifice his son by God's command but was told to replace the boy on the altar at the last minute by a ram.