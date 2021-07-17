Flood-struck areas of Turkey’s Black Sea region to be declared disaster area

Parts of Turkey's Black Sea region hit by flooding and landslides will be officially declared a disaster area, the nation's president said on Saturday.

Speaking at a hospital opening in Eastern Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the formal declaration will be announced after the next Cabinet meeting, likely at the start of next week.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said downpours hit northeastern Rize on Wednesday after landslides caused heavy damage in some areas, with a building destroyed in the village of Muradiye.

At least six people died, with two people missing, in flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu came to the region to assess the situation along with Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu and Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum.

Around 5 million Turkish liras ($582,000) will be sent to the region to help recovery efforts.