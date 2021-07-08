Turkey arrests 5 over alleged PKK terror links

At least five suspects were arrested in eastern Turkey on Thursday for alleged ties with the PKK terror group, which has killed tens of thousands in its decades-long campaign against Turkey.

Gendarmerie forces in the eastern Igdir province found the suspects, who are believed to have illegally aided counter-terrorism operations against PKK terrorists at Mt. Ağrı in 2015.

A number of cellphones and numerous digital materials were seized in searches of the suspects' addresses.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.