Turkey nabs 5 FETO members trying to flee to Greece

Five members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were arrested while trying to slip out of Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The five FETO members were among six people nabbed during an attempt to cross into Greece, the ministry said on Twitter.

They were caught by troops in the Meric district of the northwestern Edirne province near the Turkey-Greece border, it added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.